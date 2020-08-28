Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Brinker International (EAT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Brinker International (EAT) and ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO) with bullish sentiments.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.26, close to its 52-week high of $47.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Caesars Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.05, which is a -7.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brinker International (EAT)

MKM Partners analyst Brett Levy maintained a Buy rating on Brinker International today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 69.7% success rate. Levy covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Bloomin’ Brands, and Cracker Barrel.

Brinker International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.27, implying a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $44.00 price target.

ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

LifeSci Capital analyst Adam Evertts PhD reiterated a Buy rating on ALX Oncology Holdings today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.08.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 28.6% success rate. PhD covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Calliditas Therapeutics, Odonate Therapeutics, and MEI Pharma.

ALX Oncology Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.40, representing a 31.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.