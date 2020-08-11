Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Information Services Group (III)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Information Services Group (III) and Townsquare Media (TSQ) with bullish sentiments.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Broadridge Financial Solutions today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.60, close to its 52-week high of $137.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadridge Financial Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Information Services Group (III)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Information Services Group, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kelly Services, DLH Holdings, and Fat Brands.

Information Services Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

Townsquare Media (TSQ)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Townsquare Media today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.59, close to its 52-week low of $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.5% and a 35.5% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Gray Television.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Townsquare Media with a $8.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.