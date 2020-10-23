Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) and Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) with bullish sentiments.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Broadridge Financial Solutions, with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $145.73.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 72.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $141.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Bloomin’ Brands, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 50.7% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bloomin’ Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.38, which is a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.