Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Booz Allen (BAH)

In a report issued on January 29, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen, with a price target of $93.00.

Booz Allen (BAH)

In a report issued on January 29, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Booz Allen with a $101.83 average price target, implying a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

