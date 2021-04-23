Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aytu BioScience (AYTU) and Elys Game Technology (ELYS) with bullish sentiments.

Aytu BioScience (AYTU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Aytu BioScience today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.65, close to its 52-week low of $5.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 40.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Aytu BioScience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Elys Game Technology today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #401 out of 7467 analysts.

Elys Game Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

