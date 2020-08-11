Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Applied DNA Sciences (APDN), IBI Group (IBIBF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN), IBI Group (IBIBF) and Golden Entertainment (GDEN) with bullish sentiments.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Applied DNA Sciences, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 49.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied DNA Sciences with a $21.50 average price target, an 118.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IBI Group (IBIBF)

In a report released today, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on IBI Group, with a price target of C$8.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.70.

Bastien has an average return of 13.4% when recommending IBI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #2519 out of 6887 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IBI Group with a $6.63 average price target, implying a 38.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Laurentian Bank of Canada also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Golden Entertainment, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 58.5% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golden Entertainment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, which is a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.