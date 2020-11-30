Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Altimmune (ALT), Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Altimmune (ALT) and Nexstar Media Group (NXST) with bullish sentiments.

Altimmune (ALT)

In a report issued on September 24, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Altimmune and a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 53.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Altimmune has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00, implying a 437.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

In a report issued on October 27, Zachary Silver from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Nexstar Media Group, with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Sirius XM Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nexstar Media Group with a $129.75 average price target, implying a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Loop Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.