Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Adtalem Global Education (ATGE), Planet Fitness (PLNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) and Planet Fitness (PLNT) with bullish sentiments.

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Adtalem Global Education, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 52.4% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Grand Canyon Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adtalem Global Education with a $48.00 average price target.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

In a report released yesterday, Randal Konik from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Planet Fitness, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.93, close to its 52-week high of $90.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 67.0% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Planet Fitness with a $88.80 average price target.

