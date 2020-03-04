Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), American Tower (AMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), American Tower (AMT) and AutoZone (AZO) with bullish sentiments.

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Acadia Healthcare on March 1 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Community Health, and Encompass Health.

Acadia Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.50, representing a 18.2% upside. In a report issued on February 28, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (AMT)

In a report issued on March 2, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American Tower, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $242.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 81.6% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zayo Group Holdings, GDS Holdings, and CenturyLink.

American Tower has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $261.00, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $273.00 price target.

AutoZone (AZO)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone yesterday and set a price target of $1200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1024.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 57.3% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoZone is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1283.50, representing a 27.8% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1200.00 price target.

