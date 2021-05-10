Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Clearwater Paper (CLW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Clearwater Paper (CLW) with bullish sentiments.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski maintained a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.8% and a 62.3% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Wheaton Precious Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.90, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Clearwater Paper (CLW)

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde maintained a Buy rating on Clearwater Paper today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 72.6% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearwater Paper with a $40.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.