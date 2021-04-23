Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Verano Holdings (VRNOF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Verano Holdings (VRNOF) with bullish sentiments.

Verano Holdings (VRNOF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple reiterated a Buy rating on Verano Holdings on April 9 and set a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.77, close to its 52-week low of $16.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 96.4% and a 71.9% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fire & Flower Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Trulieve Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Verano Holdings with a $29.03 average price target, a 59.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, ATB Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$42.00 price target.

