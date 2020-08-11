Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Seabridge Gold (SA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Seabridge Gold (SA) with bullish sentiments.

Seabridge Gold (SA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on Seabridge Gold on July 30 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.79, close to its 52-week high of $20.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 71.3% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Seabridge Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.84, representing a 65.9% upside. In a report issued on July 21, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.