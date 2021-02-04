Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Royal Gold (RGLD), SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Royal Gold (RGLD) and SilverCrest Metals (SILV) with bullish sentiments.

Royal Gold (RGLD)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Royal Gold, with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.72.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 62.3% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Golden Star Resources.

Royal Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SilverCrest Metals yesterday and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.57.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 55.2% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Alexco Resource, and Osisko Mining.

SilverCrest Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.34, implying a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.