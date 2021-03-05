Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Roxgold (ROGFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Roxgold (ROGFF) with bullish sentiments.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold on December 14 and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 54.7% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.10, which is a 75.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.40 price target.

