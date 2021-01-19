Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Pretium Resources (PVG), Avantor (AVTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pretium Resources (PVG), Avantor (AVTR) and ArcelorMittal (MT) with bullish sentiments.

Pretium Resources (PVG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle maintained a Buy rating on Pretium Resources today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.7% and a 64.3% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pretium Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.08.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Avantor (AVTR)

In a report released today, Matthew Mishan from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Avantor, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.95, close to its 52-week high of $30.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Mishan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 72.9% success rate. Mishan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Baxter International, Avanos Medical, and Sotera Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avantor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.33, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on January 6, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

ArcelorMittal (MT)

In a report released today, Philip Gibbs from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on ArcelorMittal, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.95, close to its 52-week high of $25.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibbs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 54.9% success rate. Gibbs covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegheny Technologies, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Schnitzer Steel.

ArcelorMittal has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.65, implying a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR22.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.