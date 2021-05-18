Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: MediPharm Labs (MEDIF), Denison Mines (DNN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MediPharm Labs (MEDIF) and Denison Mines (DNN) with bullish sentiments.

MediPharm Labs (MEDIF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Shaan Mir maintained a Buy rating on MediPharm Labs yesterday and set a price target of C$0.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Mir is ranked #3087 out of 7513 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MediPharm Labs is a Hold with an average price target of $0.51.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Denison Mines (DNN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle upgraded Denison Mines to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.5% and a 77.5% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Fission Uranium.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Denison Mines with a $1.65 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.