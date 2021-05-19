Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Linde (LIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Linde (LIN) with bullish sentiments.

Linde (LIN)

Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer maintained a Buy rating on Linde on May 7 and set a price target of EUR238.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $298.00, close to its 52-week high of $303.87.

Mayer has an average return of 15.6% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #740 out of 7517 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $326.19, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR270.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.