Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Largo Resources (LGORF), Sierra Metals (SMTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Largo Resources (LGORF) and Sierra Metals (SMTS) with bullish sentiments.

Largo Resources (LGORF)

In a report released today, Bryce Adams from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Largo Resources, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 68.3% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Torex Gold Resources, and Capstone Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Largo Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.84.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sierra Metals (SMTS)

CIBC analyst Raphael de Souza maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Metals today and set a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.91.

Souza has an average return of 44.5% when recommending Sierra Metals.

According to TipRanks.com, Souza is ranked #1590 out of 7455 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sierra Metals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.38, representing a 48.5% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.25 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.