Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), Ero Copper (ERRPF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) and Ero Copper (ERRPF) with bullish sentiments.

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Green Thumb Industries, with a price target of C$52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.63, close to its 52-week high of $39.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Acreage Holdings Inc Class D, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

Green Thumb Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.67, representing a 26.2% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $46.75 price target.

Ero Copper (ERRPF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper yesterday and set a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.51, close to its 52-week high of $20.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 61.5% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Ero Copper has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.05.

