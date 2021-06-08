Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO), Rogers (ROG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) and Rogers (ROG) with bullish sentiments.

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Fusion Fuel Green and a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.24, close to its 52-week low of $9.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 67.0% and a 55.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Fusion Fuel Green has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Rogers (ROG)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Rogers, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $191.84, close to its 52-week high of $206.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rogers is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $243.33.

