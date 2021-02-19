Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF), OceanaGold (OCANF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) and OceanaGold (OCANF) with bullish sentiments.

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals, with a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.72, close to its 52-week high of $21.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 62.1% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Nexa Resources SA, and Warrior Met Coal.

First Quantum Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.92, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

OceanaGold (OCANF)

Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed reiterated a Buy rating on OceanaGold yesterday and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.6% and a 34.2% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Lundin Mining, and Ivanhoe Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OceanaGold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.05.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.