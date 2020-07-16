Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Ero Copper (ERRPF), Teck Resources (TECK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ero Copper (ERRPF), Teck Resources (TECK) and Alamos Gold (AGI) with bullish sentiments.

Ero Copper (ERRPF)

Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper yesterday and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -12.5% and a 34.8% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Hudbay Minerals, and Lundin Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ero Copper with a $14.15 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Teck Resources (TECK)

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.9% and a 45.1% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teck Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.70, which is a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$26.00 price target.

Alamos Gold (AGI)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Buy rating on Alamos Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$16.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.34, close to its 52-week high of $10.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 34.5% success rate. Parkin covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Newmont Mining, and Barrick Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alamos Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.93, implying a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.