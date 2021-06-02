Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Cresco Labs (CRLBF) with bullish sentiments.

Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

In a report issued on May 25, Camilo Lyon from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Cresco Labs, with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Lyon is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.3% and a 42.4% success rate. Lyon covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Cresco Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.77, a 77.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$19.00 price target.

