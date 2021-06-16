Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Coeur Mining (CDE), Denison Mines (DNN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coeur Mining (CDE) and Denison Mines (DNN) with bullish sentiments.

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Coeur Mining yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coeur Mining is a Hold with an average price target of $9.92.

Denison Mines (DNN)

In a report released yesterday, Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Denison Mines, with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.7% and a 74.5% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Fission Uranium.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Denison Mines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.83.

