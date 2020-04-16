Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Centerra Gold (CAGDF), Franco Nev (FNV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Centerra Gold (CAGDF) and Franco Nev (FNV) with bullish sentiments.

Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Centerra Gold, with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 46.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Hecla Mining Company.

Centerra Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.88, representing a 45.9% upside. In a report issued on April 1, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Franco Nev (FNV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Franco Nev yesterday and set a price target of C$175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.73, close to its 52-week high of $127.85.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 71.8% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franco Nev is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.94.

