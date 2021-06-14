Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Cascades (CADNF), B2Gold (BTG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cascades (CADNF), B2Gold (BTG) and HEXO (HEXO) with bullish sentiments.

Cascades (CADNF)

National Bank analyst Zachary Evershed maintained a Buy rating on Cascades today and set a price target of C$20.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.98.

Evershed has an average return of 4.7% when recommending Cascades.

According to TipRanks.com, Evershed is ranked #1783 out of 7551 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cascades is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.97, a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

B2Gold (BTG)

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco reiterated a Buy rating on B2Gold today and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.90.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 64.2% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Pan American Silver, and Pretium Resources.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.32.

HEXO (HEXO)

CIBC analyst John Zamparo reiterated a Buy rating on HEXO today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Zamparo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 41.4% success rate. Zamparo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as OrganiGram Holdings, Aurora Cannabis, and Canopy Growth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEXO is a Hold with an average price target of $8.14.

