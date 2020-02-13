Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Barrick Gold (GOLD), Capstone Mining (CSFFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Capstone Mining (CSFFF) with bullish sentiments.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

In a report released yesterday, Anita Soni from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Soni is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 45.2% success rate. Soni covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pretium Resources, Newmont Mining, and IAMGOLD.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrick Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.33, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report issued on February 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Capstone Mining (CSFFF)

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera reiterated a Buy rating on Capstone Mining yesterday and set a price target of C$1.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.0% and a 34.5% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capstone Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.94.

