Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Ball (BLL), Celanese (CE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ball (BLL) and Celanese (CE) with bullish sentiments.

Ball (BLL)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ball, with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.46, close to its 52-week high of $98.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ball with a $95.23 average price target.

Celanese (CE)

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global reiterated a Buy rating on Celanese, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.69, close to its 52-week high of $127.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 44.5% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Venator Materials, Westlake Chemical, and LyondellBasell.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celanese is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.08, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report issued on October 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

