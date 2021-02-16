Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: B2Gold (BTG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and B2Gold (BTG) with bullish sentiments.

B2Gold (BTG)

In a report issued on February 9, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.04.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 59.7% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for B2Gold with a $8.28 average price target, a 66.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.25 price target.

