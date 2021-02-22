Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) and Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) with bullish sentiments.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

In a report released yesterday, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Axalta Coating Systems, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.94, close to its 52-week high of $31.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 64.3% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axalta Coating Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.40, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Fire & Flower Holdings received a Buy rating from Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.12, close to its 52-week high of $1.20.

Keywood has an average return of 61.1% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #278 out of 7331 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fire & Flower Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.39.

