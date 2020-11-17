Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Arch Coal (ARCH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Arch Coal (ARCH) with bullish sentiments.

Arch Coal (ARCH)

In a report issued on August 18, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Arch Coal, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.66, close to its 52-week low of $21.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.3% and a 38.4% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Tower Hill Mines, Hecla Mining Company, and SilverCrest Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arch Coal with a $53.00 average price target.

