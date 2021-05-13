Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Alto Ingredients (ALTO), American Resources (AREC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alto Ingredients (ALTO) and American Resources (AREC) with bullish sentiments.

Alto Ingredients (ALTO)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Alto Ingredients, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.5% and a 50.8% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alto Ingredients with a $13.50 average price target.

American Resources (AREC)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on American Resources, with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.8% and a 68.1% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Resources with a $6.00 average price target.

