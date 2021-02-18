Analysts Are Bullish on These Materials Stocks: Agnico Eagle (AEM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Agnico Eagle (AEM) with bullish sentiments.

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

In a report issued on February 16, TD Newcrest from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle, with a price target of C$85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.66.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agnico Eagle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.26, which is a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$109.00 price target.

