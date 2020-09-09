Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Zynex (ZYXI), Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zynex (ZYXI) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) with bullish sentiments.

Zynex (ZYXI)

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities upgraded Zynex to Buy, with a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.76.

Terwilliger has an average return of 84.7% when recommending Zynex.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is ranked #1380 out of 6897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $26.38 average price target, a 77.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Aridis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.4% and a 29.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67.

