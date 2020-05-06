Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Zogenix (ZGNX), Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zogenix (ZGNX), Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) and TG Therapeutics (TGTX) with bullish sentiments.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 37.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $48.88 average price target, implying an 82.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axonics Modulation Technologies with a $42.20 average price target, which is a 30.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young maintained a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.69, close to its 52-week high of $16.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 54.2% success rate. Young covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TG Therapeutics with a $32.00 average price target, implying a 99.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

