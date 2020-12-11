Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS), NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) with bullish sentiments.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.1% and a 32.7% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and Abeona Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals with a $12.50 average price target.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 53.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.50, which is a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

