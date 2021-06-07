Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL), Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) and Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) with bullish sentiments.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL)

In a report released today, Michael King from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.36, close to its 52-week low of $11.23.

According to TipRanks.com, King is ranked #481 out of 7545 analysts.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50, implying a 106.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 38.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.50.

