Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Moderna (MRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Moderna (MRNA) and Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) with bullish sentiments.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released yesterday, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $220.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 47.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $278.60, implying a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released yesterday, Leah R. Cann from Brookline Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on Moderna, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $156.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and SQZ Biotechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $174.20 average price target, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $208.00 price target.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

In a report released yesterday, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.27, close to its 52-week low of $13.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.4% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coherus Biosciences with a $26.57 average price target.

