Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA), Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT) with bullish sentiments.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 48.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verrica Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.67, a 42.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report released today, Michael Morabito from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.70, close to its 52-week low of $44.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito is ranked #5756 out of 6723 analysts.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.59, a 55.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

