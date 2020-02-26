Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Vericel (VCEL), Amarin (AMRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vericel (VCEL), Amarin (AMRN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) with bullish sentiments.

Vericel (VCEL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Vericel today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.0% and a 35.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Vericel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00, implying a 57.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Amarin (AMRN)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amarin, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 44.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.10, representing a 63.1% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $24.00 price target.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

In a report released today, Esther Rajavelu from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 43.7% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $172.86 average price target, implying a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $164.00 price target.

