Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Venus Concept (VERO), Moderna (MRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Venus Concept (VERO) and Moderna (MRNA) with bullish sentiments.

Venus Concept (VERO)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Venus Concept, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.20, close to its 52-week low of $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.9% and a 71.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Venus Concept is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.88.

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released today, Leah R. Cann from Brookline Capital Markets reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna, with a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $156.59, close to its 52-week high of $178.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology, and CTI BioPharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $127.69 average price target, which is a -25.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 25, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $139.00 price target.

