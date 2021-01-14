Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Venus Concept (VERO), Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Venus Concept (VERO) and Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) with bullish sentiments.

Venus Concept (VERO)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating on Venus Concept today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.09, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 79.7% and a 73.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Venus Concept has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.88.

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 52.1% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arbutus Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.00, representing an 118.4% upside. In a report issued on January 8, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

