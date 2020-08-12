Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Vaxart (VXRT), Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vaxart (VXRT), Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) with bullish sentiments.

Vaxart (VXRT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Vaxart today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 36.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaxart with a $19.50 average price target, representing a 107.9% upside. In a report issued on July 28, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 42.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Akebia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.40, implying a 61.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 47.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Motus Gi Holdings with a $2.75 average price target, representing an 118.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

