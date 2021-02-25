Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Vapotherm (VAPO), Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vapotherm (VAPO) and Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) with bullish sentiments.

Vapotherm (VAPO)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Vapotherm yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 110.0% and a 74.4% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vapotherm with a $41.33 average price target.

Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

In a report released yesterday, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Poseida Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 61.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Poseida Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, which is a 123.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

