Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Urogen Pharma (URGN), Marinus (MRNS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Urogen Pharma (URGN), Marinus (MRNS) and Ligand Pharma (LGND) with bullish sentiments.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Urogen Pharma with a $47.67 average price target.

Marinus (MRNS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Marinus today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 53.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marinus with a $28.00 average price target.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma, with a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.1% and a 65.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ligand Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $191.25.

