Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Urogen Pharma (URGN), Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Urogen Pharma (URGN), Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) and Sesen Bio (SESN) with bullish sentiments.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Urogen Pharma with a $44.50 average price target.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Black Diamond Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.50, implying a 94.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Sesen Bio (SESN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Sesen Bio today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 56.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cellectar Biosciences, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sesen Bio with a $7.00 average price target, representing a 152.7% upside. In a report issued on March 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

