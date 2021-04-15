Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: UnitedHealth (UNH), PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on UnitedHealth (UNH) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) with bullish sentiments.

UnitedHealth (UNH)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom assigned a Buy rating to UnitedHealth today and set a price target of $435.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $390.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UnitedHealth with a $412.80 average price target, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $394.00 price target.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 50.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC Therapeutics with a $66.75 average price target, a 38.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

