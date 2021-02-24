Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: United Therapeutics (UTHR), BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on United Therapeutics (UTHR) and BioNano Genomics (BNGO) with bullish sentiments.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to United Therapeutics today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $175.42, close to its 52-week high of $178.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 50.1% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

United Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $217.14, implying a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to BioNano Genomics, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.15.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 72.5% and a 67.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

BioNano Genomics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.94.

