Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: uniQure (QURE), Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on uniQure (QURE) and Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) with bullish sentiments.

uniQure (QURE)

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.57, close to its 52-week low of $34.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 55.1% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Taysha Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for uniQure with a $67.22 average price target, representing a 66.5% upside. In a report issued on December 8, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Monopar Therapeutics Inc, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.68, close to its 52-week low of $4.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monopar Therapeutics Inc is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50, a 352.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Brookline Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

