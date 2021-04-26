Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL), Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) with bullish sentiments.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.6% and a 49.8% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.67, which is a 144.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, implying a 294.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.